Hanley Foundation Adds Two New Board Members

West Palm Beach, FL — Hanley Foundation has announced that Mark Montgomery and Anne B. Sternlicht have been appointed to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

Mark Montgomery is the current Vice President of Private Client Services for Marsh McLennan Agency in Palm Beach. He is active within the community and has served on boards and committees for several area nonprofits including Foundcare, Place of Hope, The Lord’s Place, The Arc of Palm Beach County, United Way, Nonprofits First, and Community Partners. Mark is also past President of the Palm Beach County Estate Planning Council.

Anne B. Sternlicht is Managing Director and Banker in the Palm Beach office of J.P. Morgan. Anne has spent her career advising families on all matters related to wealth creation, preservation and legacy. Her hallmark is empowering families with objective, fiduciary advice to help them pursue their goals. Sternlicht is a member of the Finance Committee of Frenchman’s Creek Golf & Country Club and she serves as Treasurer of the ‘Mind, Movement, and Music Foundation’ in Jupiter.

“Each of these individuals bring a unique and valued perspective to the Hanley Foundation board,” said Chip James, Board Chairman. “With Mark and Anne’s help, we will continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.”

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email info@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355 and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @hanleyfndn, and on Facebook and Instagram @HanleyFoundation.