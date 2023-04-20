Fuller Center Invites Community to Join Auxiliary Committee and Serve as Ambassadors for Local Kids

Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of local children and families, is kicking off an exciting new initiative for our community’s most dedicated difference-makers! The Fuller Center invites the community to join the newly launched Fuller Auxiliary Committee. Members of the Committee will serve as champions for local children in need, ambassadors to the community, and advocates for their working families. A Meet and Greet “Play with a Purpose” event will be held on Monday, April 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Fuller Center, 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton. Light bites and refreshments will be served.

“The Fuller Auxiliary Committee was designed for volunteers to channel their expertise, enthusiasm, and innovation to make the greatest possible impact for the children and families of the Fuller Center,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “Caring and passionate supporters will be instrumental in recruiting volunteers and mentors, organizing fundraising events, participating in speaking engagements, and raising awareness of the Fuller Center mission: to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential. Join us for an evening of engaging discussion as we develop this concept together!”

The community’s participation will have a direct impact by ensuring local children and their families flourish socially, emotionally, and academically–the foundation for lifelong success. Experience gratification and joy of knowing that your efforts will assist our children and their families to become active members of our society. Volunteers and ambassadors will share this experience and network with other like-minded people helping to reverse the cycle of poverty for many children and families in our community.