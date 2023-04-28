FORMULA WHY: Answering Your Questions About What Makes F1 Sprint Weekends Harder in Our New Podcast

If you’re a fan of Formula One, you’re probably aware of the new format that was introduced in 2021 – the F1 Sprint. The F1 Sprint is a shorter race that takes place on Saturday and determines the starting grid for the main race on Sunday.

However, this new format has also brought up several questions and controversies. Why are F1 Sprint weekends harder? What impact does it have on the drivers, the teams, and the sport itself?

In our new podcast series, FORMULA WHY, we aim to answer these questions and shed some light on the F1 Sprint weekends. We bring together experts from the world of motorsport, including former F1 drivers, team managers, and journalists, to discuss and analyze the latest developments in the sport.

From the technical aspects of the cars to the psychological pressure on the drivers, we explore every angle to give you a complete understanding of the F1 Sprint weekends. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, you’ll find our podcast informative, engaging, and entertaining.

So, if you want to know what makes F1 Sprint weekends harder, tune in to FORMULA WHY. We guarantee you’ll learn something new and come away with a deeper appreciation for the sport of Formula One.