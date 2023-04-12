Boca Raton, Florida – FocalPoint Coaching is excited to announce the launch of Sales Breakthrough, a sales training program facilitated by sales expert Roberto Munoz.

Sales Breakthrough is designed to help businesses improve their sales performance and drive sustainable revenue growth.

The program will provide participants with an individual DISC and Sales Skills Assessment with tips and recommendations to adapt their communication style and thus build a solid trust base. Next, four in-person sessions will cover these topics: Knowing Yourself, Knowing Your Client, Finding the Need, and Transitioning to Closing. These sessions will be rich with training content, interactive discussions, and practical exercises designed to lay out an action plan for each participant. The program also includes one hour of personalized coaching and feedback to help each participant apply the concepts they have learned to their real-life situations.

Roberto Munoz, an experienced sales trainer and Business Coach, will facilitate the program. With 25+ years of experience in sales leadership, Roberto has helped organizations like Motorola, ARRIS, and CommScope to build a dominant market presence and structured multi-million dollar deals in complex corporate sales environments. He has also facilitated other sales training programs for large scale distributors in the telecom space and for other local organizations.

“We are thrilled to launch Sales Breakthrough with Roberto Munoz, a sales expert with a proven track record of sales success,” said Marc Cote, Regional Area Developer at FocalPoint Coaching. “This program is designed to equip sales professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today’s highly competitive market.”

The Sales Breakthrough onsite sessions will take place at the Board Room of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce on May 30th, June 6th, 13th, and 20th from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. The

program is available for registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/598371333767. For questions, please contact Roberto Munoz, (954) 684-9083, rmunoz@focalpointcoaching.com

About FocalPoint Coaching: FocalPoint Coaching is a global leader in business coaching, providing customized coaching and training programs to help businesses achieve their growth objectives. Our team of certified business coaches and trainers has helped thousands of businesses improve their sales, profitability, and overall success.

Contact Information: Roberto Munoz, Certified FocalPoint Business and Executive Coach, FocalPoint Coaching (954) 684-9083, rmunoz@focalpointcoaching or visit

https://robertomunoz.focalpointcoaching.com