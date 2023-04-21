Florida Residents Startled by Early Morning Emergency Alert Test Error on Phones

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Florida residents were jolted awake by a loud alert on their phones, typically associated with an Amber Alert or severe weather warning. However, the message displayed on the screen read: “TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.” Although the alert was a test, Floridians were left wondering why it occurred so early.

The Florida Association of Broadcasters had scheduled the test alert to occur every other month at around 4:50 a.m., but according to state officials, it was not supposed to be sent to cell phones. The Florida Division of Emergency Management later announced that the alert broadcast to phones statewide was an error, as the emergency test alert was intended to be broadcast on TV rather than phones.

The Division acknowledged the error and vowed to take appropriate action to ensure that such disruptions do not occur again in the future. It also stressed the importance of emergency alerts as disasters can happen at any time, and these alerts can save lives.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also ordered the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie, to take swift accountability for the error.

Residents who wish to disable the Test Alert feature can do so by following the instructions provided. However, authorities advise against disabling other critical alerts, such as those for breaking news, severe weather, or Amber alerts, as they can be life-saving notifications.

While the schedule for the remainder of 2023 suggests that the alerts will be directed towards TV and radio, residents are still advised to keep emergency alert notifications on their cellular devices to remain prepared for any potential emergencies.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of 2023, which may or may not be directed to TV and radio.