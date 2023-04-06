Florida Atlantic Owls Make History with Dream Season, Despite Heartbreaking End

The Florida Atlantic Owls men’s basketball team had a historic season in 2022-23, winning 35 games and securing their first-ever Conference USA championship and their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The team also recorded their first, second, third, and fourth tournament wins, and earned their first-ever Final Four appearance. Their performance will go down in history as one of the greatest stories in college basketball.

Unfortunately, the Owls’ incredible run ended in the national semifinal against San Diego State. The game was decided by an Aztec buzzer-beater, with Florida Atlantic falling 72-71.

The Owls started the game strong, scoring on their first two offensive possessions, including a three-pointer by Nick Boyd. San Diego State soon found their own rhythm, but FAU fought back and tied the game with 11 minutes left in the first half. The Owls eventually took the lead, entering halftime with a 40-33 advantage.

In the second half, Florida Atlantic continued to shoot well from beyond the arc, hitting seven three-pointers in the first 30 minutes. Alijah Martin also had a standout performance, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half. However, despite having a 14-point lead, the Owls were unable to hold off San Diego State’s comeback.

With 45 seconds left in the game, Martin hit an acrobatic reverse lay-up to give FAU a three-point lead. However, the Aztecs responded with a bucket, then stopped the Owls on the other end. San Diego State then hit a buzzer-beater to win the game, ending Florida Atlantic’s historic run.

“Extremely proud of the guys’ effort and the ride they’ve taken us on for five or six months, however long it’s been,” said Head Coach Dusty May. “These guys laid it on the line every single practice, every single workout, weight session, and film session. They put a lot into this, and sometimes, it doesn’t go your way. There’s only one team in this tournament that’s going to end on a win, and unfortunately, it’s not us this year…These guys have created memories and a legacy that will last a lifetime. People will be talking about this group for the next 50 to 100 years.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Owls’ season was a defining moment for the program. Having only made the tournament once before in 2002 and never winning a game, the team proved they belonged among the best in the nation. While the season may have ended in disappointment, it marks the beginning of a new era of Florida Atlantic basketball greatness.

Redshirt Freshman Guard Nick Boyd said, “It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m not dwelling on it much. I’m ready to get back to work. I’m happy for our team. I mean, we put FAU on the map; that’s most important to me. When I came to this school and I committed here, I said this is what we’re going to do. We took it to a new height. All I can do is smile and be appreciative of the run we went on and know next year you’re going to hear it from FAU again. You’re going to see us in the same position, and it’s going to be a different outcome, I promise you.”