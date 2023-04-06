‘Fish Come Up Short at Home Against Sharks

The Sailfish baseball team returned home for a mid-week game against the Sharks of Nova Southeastern. It was a back and forth game, but ultimately the Sharks pulled away and took the road win 8-6.

The game flew by in the early goings as neither team could get anything going offensively. Nova was the first to get a run on the board in the fifth inning off of a RBI double. The Sailfish would respond later that same inning. Giovany Lorenzo got things started with a single down the left field line. Lorenzo would later score after Sean Williams reached base on an error. Matty Warren singled through the left side to bring in two runs making the score 3-1.

The Sharks took the lead back by scoring five runs across the six and seventh innings, but PBA would battle back and cut the lead to one heading into the final stretches of the game. Nova would rally with two outs and launch a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to seal the game. The ‘Fish would get one more run late, but were unable to close the gap and force extra innings.

PBA has a quick turnaround as they take on Barry in an SSC series starting on Apr. 6.