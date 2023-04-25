FAU Receives Gift from Weinberg Family to Expand Jewish Studies and Human Rights Education

From left, FAU benefactor Jay Weinberg, Michael Horswell, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, and FAU benefactor Marilyn Weinberg

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has received a $1 million gift from Marilyn and Jay Weinberg that will support Holocaust, Jewish studies and human rights educational programs. In recognition of their gift, FAU’s Board of Trustees today approved naming the lobby of the future Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building in honor of the Weinbergs. It will be known as the Marilyn and Jay Weinberg Grand Lobby.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we sustain our Holocaust, Jewish studies and human rights programs,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We sincerely appreciate this new gift from the Weinbergs, who have given generously to Florida Atlantic over the years. The Marilyn and Jay Weinberg Grand Lobby will be a place for conversation and reflection on the lectures, exhibits and performances that will take place in the Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building.”

The Weinbergs’ gift creates an endowment to provide support for faculty, staff and students, equipment, programming, and ongoing care of the Kurt & Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building in perpetuity. The building will become the central hub for FAU’s Holocaust and Jewish Studies educational programs as well as its Center for Peace, Justice and Human Rights. Construction of the building was made possible by a $10 million donation from Kurt and Marilyn Wallach. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place last fall.

“Marilyn and I support the Wallach Center because it is critically important that we combat the rapidly increasing incidents of antisemitism especially on our college and university campuses,” Jay Weinberg said. “This building and programs within it will be a beacon in this effort to set a standard for other colleges and universities to emulate. Antisemitism will not go away without our constant efforts to eradicate it by bold and aggressive actions, such as the creation of the Wallach building and future institute here on the campus of FAU.”

The Weinbergs are longtime supporters of education and FAU. Their past philanthropy includes funding to the Gutterman Family Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education, scholarship support for first-generation students at FAU through the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program and for students within the College of Arts and Letters.

Jay Weinberg served as a member of the FAU Foundation Board of Directors from 2013 to 2022. Last December, he was awarded the President’s Distinguished Service Medallion as an FAU benefactor. In February, Marilyn was honored for her extraordinary achievements within the community and to FAU by the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters during its annual Cultural Arts and Society Today Party.

“Jay and Marilyn Weinberg have been steadfast supporters of FAU and the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters,” said Michael Horswell, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Letters. “Their gift leaves a legacy for future generations to obtain knowledge and understanding of the Holocaust, and an appreciation and respect for human rights of all.”

