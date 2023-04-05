El Clasico Showdown: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream – Team News, Online Viewing Options, Start Time, and Odds

One of the most highly anticipated events in the football calendar is almost here: the El Clasico showdown between Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. As fans around the world prepare for this epic match-up, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game online, team news, start time, and more.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, April 23, at 8 pm CET (2 pm ET), at Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium. The rivalry between these two teams is legendary, and fans are expecting nothing less than an intense battle on the pitch.

For those who can’t make it to the stadium, there are plenty of online viewing options available. The game will be broadcast live on major sports channels around the world, including beIN Sports, ESPN, and Sky Sports. Fans can also live stream the game on popular platforms like FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

In terms of team news, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to field strong lineups. Barcelona will be looking to rely on their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele, while Real Madrid will be banking on the goalscoring prowess of Karim Benzema and the defensive strength of Sergio Ramos.

As for the odds, Barcelona is currently favored to win the game with a 45% chance of victory, compared to Real Madrid’s 30% chance. However, with the rivalry between these two teams as fierce as ever, anything could happen on the pitch.

So, gear up for a thrilling El Clasico showdown, and get ready to witness some of the best football in the world.