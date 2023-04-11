Celebrate Israel’s 75th Birthday with the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches

Mandel JCC Hosts Free Event for the Community in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach on Sunday, April 30

Boynton Beach, FL – The Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches (Mandel JCC), an organization dedicated to building community and enhancing Jewish life, is hosting a free community event to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday – also known as Yom Ha’Atzmaut.

The celebration will include a Rick Recht Concert, Israeli Dancing, Israeli Musical Performance, Israeli Crafts, Israeli Food, and an Israeli Shuk for children featuring a climbing wall, art activities, games, obstacle course, snacks and more.

The event, which is open to the community, will take place on Sunday, April 30, 2023 in two locations:

10:00am to 12:00pm at the Mandel JCC of Palm Beach Gardens, 5221 Hood Road, PBG, FL 33418

2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Mandel JCC of Boynton Beach, 8500 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Please RSVP in advance at JCConline.com/Israel.

Yom Ha’Atzmaut is Israeli Independence Day, a day of great celebration, held every year. The 75th Anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948 will officially take place April 25-26, 2023. The event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

About the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches

The mission of the Mandel JCC is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The organization’s top priorities include: Connecting families to Jewish life; Healthy living; High-quality Jewish cultural arts; Connecting people to Israel; and Reaching out to the broader community. The Mandel JCC of the Palm Beach Beaches has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach. Learn more by visiting JCConline.com.