Caron Florida’s Mental Health Program Addresses Mental, Spiritual and Physical Health

Caron Spotlights New Standalone Program During May’s Mental Health Awareness Month

Boca Raton, FL – Caron Treatment Centers, an internationally recognized nonprofit expert in behavioral health, is shining a light on its new standalone Mental Health Program during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Launched to address the growing need for quality mental health care, Caron Florida currently offers the program at its Beacon Square offices located at 7789 NW Beacon Square Blvd. in Boca Raton.

“The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25 % increase in rates of anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Phoenix Adams, Executive Vice President of Programming for Caron Florida. “More than ever, people are struggling with emotional pain, overwhelming stress and loss of social connection. These struggles can impair an individual’s ability to achieve satisfaction, resilience and peace of mind. There is a great need for our services in Florida and our expansion represents a dedicated focus on our work here.”

Twenty percent of U.S. adults experience mental health issues and for one in 20, the condition can be seriously debilitating, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Caron Florida’s Mental Health Program addresses the much-needed care gap for individuals who can live independently but require personalized attention with 24/7 support as they engage in an integrated therapeutic program that addresses their mental, spiritual and physical health. Caron’s program treats adults who are dealing with ADHD, anger management, anxiety, bipolar disorders, depressive disorders, dual diagnosis, obsessive compulsive disorder, personality disorders, thought disorders and trauma.

Caron Treatment Centers has been providing substance use disorder (SUD) and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention and addiction medicine education in Florida for almost 20 years and for nearly 70 years at its headquarters in Wernersville, Pennsylvania. The new Mental Health program does not require a SUD diagnosis for admission to the program.

“If you are someone struggling with a mental health concern, we offer evidence-based, supportive therapies and life skill tools to guide you in effective ways to manage symptoms, regain your enthusiasm and focus on living the life you want,” said Anna Green, Lead Mental Health Clinician for Caron Treatment Centers.

The Mental Health Program’s individual and group therapies are the foundation of Caron’s clinical programming. Individualized treatment meets each patient’s needs and strengths and may include evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), dialectic behavioral therapy (DBT), eye movement and desensitization reprocessing (EMDR), psychopharmacology, and safe and sound protocol (SSP). Complementary therapies are also incorporated into treatment, which may include adventure therapy, art, horticulture, music and yoga.

“The Caron difference has always been the delivery of a person-centered integrative model of care bringing together expertise, cutting-edge research and available science from the fields of neuroscience, psychiatry, psychopharmacology and psychology,” continued Green. “In addition, family therapy is embedded into each patient’s plan. Weekly family planning or therapy sessions are designed to promote the highest possible positive outcomes for the patient and the family as a whole. By embracing and adapting innovative technologies, we are able to better meet the changing needs of patients and families.”

The Mental Health Program is just one new component to Caron Florida programming. Caron also added detox/medical stabilization services and an Older Adult Program when it opened its 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Keele Medical Center in Delray Beach in January. Caron Florida also offers the programs Caron Renaissance in Boca Raton and Ocean Drive in Delray Beach.

In addition to Caron Florida operations, Caron provides services at its main campus in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York City. Caron provides a full continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery services. Caron provides specialized treatment programs for young adults, women, men and older adults. Caron’s signature programming provides concierge treatment for executives and older adults.

For more information on Caron Florida or its Mental Health Program, please visit caron.org or @CaronTreatment or call 866-990-2340.