Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea event hosted by Children’s Healing Institute benefits critical TEACUP Preemie Program®

Committee Members- L to R_ Maryann Wnukowski; Jennifer Nawrocki; Mary Ward; JoAnne Davis; Cecilia Hudnet; Sabra Ingeman; Nina De Lucia; Teresa Dabrowski; Kasia Marczyk

North Palm Beach, FL – The Children’s Healing Institute recently hosted Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea at the North Palm Beach Country Club. The fundraiser focused on supporting the TEACUP® Preemie Program (https://childrenshealinginstitute.org/program/teacup-preemie-program/) which helps parents cope with the challenges of preemie parenthood from the NICU through the transition home.

Since 2008, the TEACUP® has been helping parents navigate the journey of prematurity. Designed specifically to address the unique needs of preemie parents, TEACUP® provides education and resources to reduce parental stress and support infant health and development.

TEACUP is a comprehensive support program. Services are provided in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and the home and include hospital NICU support groups, individual support, breast pump lending, education, and resources – all to reduce parental stress, and support preemie health and development. As the preemie transitions home, the parent may feel overwhelmed and unprepared. In addition to continued emotional support, our Baby Bungalow provides needed supplies a family may need to manage their first weeks at home. Items such as cribs, diapers, clothing, and blankets are available to families at no cost to ensure they feel supported in their transition.

The Breakfast at Tiffany’s-themed popular fundraiser included champagne, mystery boxes, and a traditional English tea which included freshly made dainty English sandwiches, seasonal pastries, hand-baked traditional British scones, and strawberry preserves.