Boca Raton Public Library Celebrates Summer Reading Initiative, “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”

MAY 1–JULY 31, 2023

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library is launching its annual Summer Reading program with the theme, “Imagine Your Story,” on May 1, 2023. Generously supported by Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, this year’s fairytale-themed program will inspire all ages to discover the magic of reading.

The Summer Reading launch coincides with several Children’s Book Week activities from May 1–7. Children’s Book Week is also sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Books in Time: Discover the Book Arts (ages 6–12)

May 2, 3:30-4:30pm, Downtown Library

Join John Cutrone, director of the Jaffe Center for Book Arts at Florida Atlantic University Libraries, to learn about the history of books and discover the kinds of books artists make when they begin working with stories and paper. Children will enjoy a fun, hands-on activity at the end of the program to create their own book from a single sheet of paper.

The Velveteen Rabbit Puppet Show (ages 3–8)

May 3, 3:30-4:30pm, Spanish River Library

Katie Adams’ Make Believe Theater presents The Velveteen Rabbit puppet show along with a storytelling of The Princess and the Pea. Each family will receive a copy of The Velveteen Rabbit: The Classic Edition book courtesy of Shari and Steve Sadek (while supplies last).

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration (ages 2–5)

May 5, 3:00-4:00pm, Downtown Library

Children who have previously enrolled in the Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program and have read 1000 books will celebrate their graduation with their families at a special ceremony at 3:00pm. Other active participants will be invited to a celebration from 3:30-4:00pm.

Summer Reading enrollment begins May 1 for all ages through the READsquared mobile app or online:

After signing up in the app, children from babies through Grade 5 will receive a reading log. They are encouraged to read (or read together) twenty minutes a day (or 100 minutes a week) and visit the Library to claim a weekly prize beginning the week of June 5.

Tweens and teens in Grades 6–12 will receive wireless ear buds when they enroll, as well as an enamel pin from TeeTurtle after reading 400 minutes (while supplies last). Once they’ve logged 800 minutes of reading on READsquared, they’ll be entered into a raffle to win a Nintendo Switch Lite or an Imagine Your Story Beach Bag with Bluetooth speaker and beach towel.

Adults are eligible for an end-of-summer drawing for book lovers’ gift sets when they log the books they read online (three winners).

Everyone who signs up for Summer Reading in the Library’s READSquared app receives an “Imagine Your Story” tote bag (while supplies last). By registering for Summer Reading, participants will also be invited to attend a Magical Forest Bubble Party in June and a Happily Ever After Party in July.

“Each summer, our goal is for children and teens to keep reading during the break as a proven way to stop the ‘summer slide’ when academic gains made during the school year are potentially lost during the summer,” says Lisa Testa, Program Services Librarian. “Our Summer Reading program offers fun prize incentives, engaging programs, and a wide selection of books, ebooks, magazines, and more to help make it easy to enjoy the magic of reading and all its benefits throughout the summer. Our library team is here to provide reading recommendations for adults and students at all reading levels, from preschool through high school.”

There are several ways to enroll in this free program starting on May 1. Install the READsquared mobile app through Google Play or the Apple Store and look for “Boca Raton Public Library.” Participants can also sign up online at bocalibrary.readsquared.com or visit the Spanish River or Downtown Library location. Our friendly team members are always happy to assist. A library card is not required to participate.