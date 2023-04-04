Musical Instruments Available at Boca Raton Public Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce that cardholders can now borrow an assortment of musical instruments at the Downtown or Spanish River Library. Instruments include an acoustic guitar, ukulele, violin, keyboard, folding piano, and electric drum kit. Patrons can borrow one instrument at a time for up to two weeks (no renewals) and can place a hold on an instrument if it is checked out.

“This new collection is perfect for someone who is interested in exploring a new hobby without making a significant investment,” notes Helen Silver, Collection Services Librarian, “and instruments can be borrowed as easily as taking out a book. Libraries are truly a community resource as you can see with our ever-expanding Library of Things collection.”

In addition to musical instruments, Boca Raton Public Library cardholders can check out other Library of Things’ items such as tabletop games, jigsaw puzzles, chess sets, seeds, cake pans, American Girl dolls, Early Literacy Backpacks, STEM Kits, Citizen Science Kits, and mobile hotspots.

Residents of the City of Boca Raton can request a new library card at the Account Services desk at either library location. A photo ID and proof of residency with a current address are required.

The Boca Raton Public Library provides outstanding library services, resources, and programs that meet the educational, recreational, cultural, and informational needs of the Boca Raton community.