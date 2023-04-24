BOCA BACCHANAL is back, baby!

The Grand Tasting returns to Sunday Afternoon – Sunday, April 30, 2023 at The Addison

By Kenny Spahn

Spring has officially sprung – and in south Florida, spring brings the onset of rainy season, and the exodus of snowbirds. But to us local foodies and oenophiles, springtime also means the best food & wine festival in town – the Boca Bacchanal! Now celebrating its 19th consecutive year (except for a Covid break), the Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival is one the area’s most endeared food & wine events, with a special focus on the wine (Bacchanal is, after all, a tribute to Bacchus, the God of Wine). And the best part, it all goes to benefit the beloved Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

This year’s Bacchanal started March 8 with the Bacchus Beckons kickoff party (see my earlier article:

The exquisite Vintner Dinners take place Friday & Saturday Apr 28 & 29 at private estates and historical locations throughout Boca (although most are sold out already).

Then Sunday, April 30 brings the main event – the famed Grand Tasting. This year’s Bacchanal returns to its roots, with the Grand Tasting being held outdoors on a Sunday afternoon again, in lieu of the more formal Saturday night gala at The Boca Raton as in the past few years. It takes place Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at The Addison, a historic landmark of downtown Boca.

Here’s your chance to stroll, sip, and savor unlimited tastings from some of the area’s top restaurants and chefs, including: AlleyCat, Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Bazille at Nordstrom, Big in Japan, Blis Foods, Gourmetphile, KakaoZON Ecuadorian Chocolate, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Max’s Grille, Oceans 234, Poke Company, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Capital Grille, Sicilian Oven, and more – plus six curated food stations presented by the host, The Addison. And to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless sips of fine wines from esteemed wineries such as Silver Oak, Twomey Cellars, Domaine Carneros, DAOU, St. Supéry Estate, Coppola, Hahn, Hope Family Wine, and Luca Bosio. Also on tap: Plenty of craft beers, spirits, and soft drinks.

As always, the Grand Tasting will also include a silent auction of exotic luxury items. This year’s prize attractions include an in-home private The Macallan tasting experience featuring a private release of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release Decade I with four Lalique tumblers; a Holland America Cruise for two, a vacation on a solar yacht, luxurious hotel stays, and memorable restaurant experiences, and lots more!

And this year features a very special new treat: Two special sipping seminars before the Grand Tasting (from noon to 1 pm). First, The Macallan Distillery, featuring sample sips of The Macallan’s finest Scotch whiskeys, including The Macallan, Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica, Macallan Double Cask (15 years), and the Macallan Rare Cask 2022. ZD Wines will be presenting a special seminar, with tastings of the vintner’s 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir, 2019 Napa Cabernet, and the 2012 Library Cabernet.

As Mary Csar, Executive Director proudly notes, “BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,”

So mark your calendars – and raise a glass to Bacchus!

The Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting takes placeSunday, April 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at The Addison, located at 2 East Camino Real in downtown Boca Raton.

Vintner Dinners will be held at private homes and historic locations on Friday and Saturday evening, April 28-29.

Tickets to The Grand Tasting are $125 per person; $160 including a Sipping Seminar.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.bocabacchanal.com or www.BocaHistory.org.

Or call the BRHS at (561) 395- 6766, Ext.101, or stop by the Museum at 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information: (561) 395-6766 or www.BocaHistory.org.

About the Author

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority and consultant; and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, the exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. www.RestaurantPlacement.com

TAGS: Boca Bacchanal, Boca Raton, Events, The Addison, Food & Wine, Wine, Restaurants, Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com, Chefs, Boca Raton Historical Society, Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, Kenny Spahn, Vintner Dinners, The Macallan