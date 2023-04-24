BlueIvy Communications Kicks Off BOSS (Business Optimization Speaker Series)at 1909 in West Palm Beach

Michael Pike

on Thursday, May 4, 2023

BOSS is a Speaker Series Focusing on Business and Technology Best Practices for Entrepreneurs and Organizations; First Guest Speaker is Attorney Michael Pike

West Palm Beach, FL – BlueIvy Communications, a Delray Beach-based public relations and communications agency, has launched Business Optimization Speaker Series (BOSS) just in time for Small Business Month, which is celebrated in May every year. BOSS will be a series of guest speakers that will discuss specific topics in business of which founders and entrepreneurs should be aware. The series will be moderated by BlueIvy Founder and President, Melissa Perlman, and the first event will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 6pm in West Palm Beach at 1909 and feature Michael Pike, Managing Partner of Pike & Lustig.

Michael Pike will be discussing the topic of business equity best practices. Equity is a complex area with many legal considerations. Many owners and entrepreneurs know that equity is what gives them ownership of their business. But it is equity structures that safeguard that ownership and allow ownership to be granted to others. Done properly, they can be a tool to supercharge recruiting, retain star talent and reward top team members. Done incorrectly, it can have negative tax impacts on owners and their team, can open them up to legal risk in the future and can even be used to kick them out of their own company.

Pike is an AV Preeminent® Rated attorney and the Managing Partner of Pike & Lustig, LLP. He is a top-trial attorney and expert storyteller. He is well known among his colleagues for being an aggressive-trial attorney with the ability to relate to a jury and cogently explain the facts of the case he is trying and how the law applies to those facts. Pike has been practicing law for over 20 years and has secured numerous verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients within the areas of business litigation, shareholder disputes, derivative actions, contract disputes, property disputes, real-estate disputes to name a few. During BOSS, Pike will discuss how to create a fair and transparent equity structure that will set businesses up for success.

Upcoming BOSS events will be held at 1909, along with other unique area venues. 1909 is a West Palm Beach-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County. 1909 offers its members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. The next BOSS event will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 1909 with topic and speaker(s) to be announced in the near future.

The May 4th event featuring Michael Pike is open to the public and free. To register, please visit: bit.ly/BOSS-BusinessEquity.

About BlueIvy Communications

BlueIvy Communications is a boutique communications and public relations agency with offices in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, Florida. Founded on the principles of creative thought, superb writing and a commitment to client service, BlueIvy Communications has consistently offered its diverse client base unmatched service and quality since 2011. The Company specializes in building brands, securing positive media coverage, and enhancing their clients’ reputation in the media, key markets and the community. Learn more at www.BlueIvy.co.

About 1909

1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/.

About Pike & Lustig, LLP

The law offices of Pike & Lustig, LLP is a full-service Florida law firm with an emphasis on personal injury and business litigation in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties. Learn more at www.turnpikelaw.com.