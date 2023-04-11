Beau Is Afraid: Early Reviews Tease Ari Aster’s Most Divisive Movie Yet, But Praise Joaquin Phoenix’s Performance

Fans of horror movies are eagerly anticipating the release of Ari Aster’s latest film, “Beau Is Afraid,” which has been generating buzz for its intense visuals and disturbing themes. Early reviews suggest that the movie may be Aster’s most divisive work yet, but one thing everyone seems to agree on is the incredible performance by Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix stars as the title character, a troubled man who is haunted by the memories of a traumatic childhood experience. As he tries to unravel the mystery behind his past, he becomes increasingly paranoid and delusional, leading to a series of horrifying events.

Critics have praised Phoenix for his immersive and intense portrayal of Beau, with some even calling it one of his best performances to date. However, some reviewers have expressed mixed feelings about the film as a whole, with some finding it too unsettling and disturbing for their taste.

Despite the mixed reactions, “Beau Is Afraid” is expected to be a major event in the horror genre, with Aster’s reputation for crafting visually stunning and emotionally impactful films. The movie also features a talented supporting cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Josh Hartnett, who bring depth and nuance to their roles.

Fans will have to wait until the movie’s release to make up their own minds about “Beau Is Afraid,” but one thing is for sure: it’s going to be an unforgettable ride.