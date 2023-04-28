Anthony Mackie Takes the Wheel in Explosive ‘Twisted Metal’ Trailer

The first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the hit video game franchise ‘Twisted Metal’ has just dropped, and it’s full of explosive action and high-speed thrills. The trailer features Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the lead character John Doe, who is on a mission to win the Twisted Metal tournament at all costs.

In the trailer, we see John Doe loading up his vehicle with an array of deadly weapons, including a Gatling gun and rocket launchers, before revving up the engine and hitting the road. Along the way, he faces off against a variety of opponents, from a motorcycle gang to a monster truck with chainsaw arms.

The action is intense and fast-paced, with plenty of explosions and crashes to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Mackie brings his signature charisma and energy to the role of John Doe, making him a compelling and entertaining protagonist.

‘Twisted Metal’ has been a fan-favorite video game series for over 20 years, known for its over-the-top vehicular combat and dark humor. The TV adaptation looks to capture the spirit of the games while also adding its own unique twists and turns.

The series is set to premiere on the streaming service Peacock, and fans are already buzzing with excitement for what promises to be a wild and unforgettable ride. With Anthony Mackie at the helm, ‘Twisted Metal’ is sure to be a hit with both fans of the games and newcomers alike.