Amir Sachs of Blue Light IT to Share Cybersecurity Tips at Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

Boca Raton, Florida (April 26, 2023) /PRNewswire/ — The CEO of Blue Light IT will be giving important cybersecurity advice on the morning of May 5 in a speech at the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

This is a golden opportunity for all to expand their knowledge of the importance of cybersecurity in the workplace provided by experts in the field, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

The keynote speaker will be Amir Sachs, founder and mastermind behind the brilliant creation of Blue Light IT.

“Having Sachs perspective is key to understanding how hackers operate and how vulnerable many businesses are to those who Sachs says ‘lack of moral compass to the point of sociopathy,'” she added.

TransMedia Group plans to offer the cybersecurity insights that Sachs offers to business owners across the region, including cyber preventative mechanisms and systems businesses should adopt as they are increasingly at risk from orchestrated and organized cyber attacks.

Today, technology has made available to hackers automated systems that scan networks for weak points to attack, always trying to make as much profit as possible, especially from low-to-medium economic systems that are profitable but have poor cyber protection capabilities.

People often fail to realize how dangerous it is to lack basic cyber protection knowledge and how important companies like Blue Light IT are.

TransMedia said its messages to media on behalf of Blue Light IT will be twofold: 1. Get informed and defend yourself properly against these “new thieves.” or 2. Pay what will be a heavy price for negligence in failing to adapt to the times.

TranMedia Group and Amir Sachs look forward to what will be an awakening educational event at the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce at 1800 N Dixie Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

The conference duration will be from 8:30 AM to 10 AM.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE TransMedia Group