Achievement Centers for Children & Families will “Swing to Achieve” 

Doug Mitchell, Glenn Neadley, Tyler Storm and Craig Mitchell

Palm Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its 4th Annual Swing to Achieve Golf Tournament at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Club, 2345 South Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 29.

Beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun scramble, this tournament will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families by providing access to affordable childcare and out-of-school services year-round.

“We are excited to be returning to this magnificent course that provides players with beautiful views of the Intracoastal and ocean,” said Jessica Hall, Chief Development Officer. “Best of all, the tournament will continue funding ACCF Early Learning, After School, Teen, and Summer Camp.

The entry fee is $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome and includes one golf swag bag per golfer, 18 holes and a cart, breakfast, cocktails, and after-golf light bites.

To register to play as well as information on becoming a sponsor, please visit https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/accf-golf/ or contact events@accffoundation.org

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen, and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis and supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs. ACCF serves 900 local children and families yearly from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information or to take a tour of our campus, call (561) 266-0003 | jhall@accffoundation.org or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org