Aberdeen Dentistry Grand Opening

Boca Chamber Member Updates

ABERDEEN DENTISTRY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA

Boynton Beach, Florida – Aberdeen Dentistry is proud to announce the grand opening of their state-of-the-art dental practice in Boynton Beach, Florida. The new facility is located at 4956 Le Chalet Blvd, Suite 11, and offers a range of dental services, including all phases of family dentistry and cosmetic dentistry.

The team at Aberdeen Dentistry is thrilled to be opening their new office in the same Aberdeen Square Publix Plaza – just five doors down in Boynton Beach. Dr. Hillary Krawatsky said, “We are excited to provide our patients with the highest quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our team of highly skilled and compassionate dental professionals is dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care.”

The grand opening event will take place on Friday, April 28th, from 1-3 pm and will feature tours of the new facility, refreshments, and an opportunity to meet the team. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials and members of the Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce at 11am.

“We are excited to remain part of the Boynton Beach community and look forward to building even stronger relationships with our patients and their families,” added Dr. Krawatsky. Aberdeen Dentistry is currently accepting new patients and offers a range of dental services, including routine cleanings, fillings, crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, and more.

For more information about Aberdeen Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at myboyntondentist.com or call 561-364-7000.

4956 Le Chalet Blvd, Suite 11 Boynton Beach, FL 33436