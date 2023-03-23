With Age Comes Wisdom … And a Helping Voice

Residents of Artis Senior Living share advice, ideas, and tips on their Words of Wisdom (WOW) Hotline.

McLEAN, VA — Artis Senior Living, a leading developer-owner-operator of Memory Care and Assisted Living residences with 27 communities operating in 11 states, has launched their Words of Wisdom (WOW) Hotline. Callers can listen to inspiring, thoughtful, and funny messages by Artis residents organized into five categories: General, Marriage, Becoming a New Parent, Retirement & Becoming an Empty Nester, and Dad Jokes.

WOW Hotline: 484-218-0251

“We are committed to developing creative ideas and programs to help residents explore purposeful and engaging lives at our communities,” said Mary Underwood, Vice President of Memory Care Services. “We have amazing residents who are constantly having meaningful discussions and sharing a wealth of knowledge with each other. So, we thought, ‘How can we share this knowledge and engage with others outside of our communities?’ A hotline was an easy and fun way to make this idea a reality for our residents.”

The current voices of encouragement on the hotline are just the beginning. Artis has plans to add more resident messages from its 27 communities.

“The residents have really gotten behind this and have already developed different categories of insights to add to the hotline,” added Underwood. “They genuinely want to make a difference, create smiles, and make a positive impact on as many people as possible.”

About Artis Senior Living

