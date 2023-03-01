We’re Going to NY! Boynton Beach PAL Basketball Program to Host All-Star Team Tryouts for Brooklyn, NY Tournament

Boynton Beach, FL – The Boynton Beach PAL Basketball Program is hosting All-Star Team tryouts on Friday, March 3 from 6 pm – 9 pm at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.) in Boynton Beach. The top young men (ages 17-19) who try out will be selected for the team and compete in the Necelina McDonald (NMMF) Memorial Foundation basketball tournament in Brooklyn, New York this April.

There is no cost to try out or participate in the program; travel and tournament expenses will be covered by the league’s sponsors. No tryout pre-registration is required; walk-ins are welcome. Eligible teens are required to bring valid identification with date of birth.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of the league’s main sponsor, Christ Fellowship Church of Boynton Beach, these talented teens will have the opportunity of a lifetime to play ball in Nork York at an all-expenses paid tournament representing the City of Boynton Beach,” said Bill Tome, Boynton Beach PAL Basketball Program Manager. “The memories made will last a lifetime and will serve to keep these teens on the right track.”

For additional information, call 561-702-4887.