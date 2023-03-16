Warriors’ Wiggins Woes: Kurtenbach Sounds Alarm on Absence’s Alarming Impact

In a recent article for the Mercury News, Dieter Kurtenbach highlights the significant impact that Andrew Wiggins’ absence from the Golden State Warriors has had on the team. Kurtenbach argues that, despite some early success without Wiggins, his prolonged absence has exposed a lack of depth in the Warriors’ roster and threatens to derail their playoff aspirations.

Wiggins, a former number one overall pick, has been a key player for the Warriors since joining the team in 2020. Known for his scoring ability and athleticism, he provides a valuable complement to the shooting prowess of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, Wiggins has been unable to play in the team’s last several games due to COVID-19 protocols, and his absence has been felt.

Kurtenbach points out that the Warriors’ lack of depth has been exposed in recent games without Wiggins. In particular, the team has struggled defensively, allowing opponents to score at a higher rate and giving up more rebounds. This is a significant concern, as the Warriors have built their success in recent years on a strong defensive foundation.

Furthermore, Kurtenbach argues that the absence of Wiggins is particularly concerning given the injury history of the Warriors’ other key players, such as Curry and Thompson. Without Wiggins, the team is left without a reliable scoring option to turn to in case of injury or fatigue.

While the Warriors have shown that they can win games without Wiggins, Kurtenbach emphasizes that his extended absence is a cause for concern. The team will need to find a way to fill the void left by his absence if they hope to make a deep playoff run this year.