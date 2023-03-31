Victoria Johnson of Boca Raton named winner of ‘South Florida Kids Got Talent’ competition sponsored by Tri-Rail on ‘Rail Fun Day’

By Dale King

Fifteen-year-old Victoria Johnson of Boca Raton was named the winner of Tri-Rail’s “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” event which showcased the vocal talents of 11 young singers during Tri-Rail’s 13th annual “Rail Fun Day.”

The talent competition was held during the free family event at Tri-Rail’s Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach that drew more than 3,000 people and generated a record weekend ridership for the commuter rail system.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado (left) and SFRTA/Tri-Rail Executive Director David Dech (right) present award to first place winner Victoria Johnson duringTri-Rail’s “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” competition. (Photo by Michael Murphy)

Just under 10,000 passengers rode the system on Saturday, March 5, making it the highest Saturday ridership figure in Tri-Rail history. The feat followed two consecutive months of increased passengers in 2023 for the service, as it reported a 30% increase in January and a 27% increase in February, compared to the same months in the previous year.

“We were thrilled to see so many people on board the trains to join our annual event that encourages train ridership, connects our communities, and brings families together,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado, SFRTA governing board chair.

“We are committed to the South Florida community and plan to produce more events like this to show people how easy it is to get to where they want to go throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.”

During Tri-Rail’s Rail Fun Day, South Florida families enjoyed face painting, cookie decorating, food trucks, arts and crafts with Art and Culture Center Hollywood and engagement with the Florida Panthers, Dunkin’ Donuts, History Fort Lauderdale, CareerSource Broward, Abandoned Pet Rescue, Florida Children’s Theatre, Broward MPO and others. The event was sponsored by Herzog Transit Services and Dania Dermatology.

Young singers from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties took center stage for Tri-Rail’s “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing contest, competing for a $500 grand prize, one-year contract inclusive of a photo shoot with composite cards courtesy of Posche Models & Talent, professional studio recording sessions with MikeSoperMusic and a “Family Plus Membership” from Miami Children’s Museum.

Contestants performed a diverse selection of tunes and Victoria Johnson’s stage presence and performance of “Ain’t No Other Man” by Christina Aguilera won over the crowd and judges. A first runner-up winner, Sophia Victoria of Wellington, received a $250 cash prize.

Tri-Rail’s Rail Fun Day was created in 2007 to promote the benefits of the commuter rail system to South Florida families. The event has become an annual tradition for South Florida families to enjoy a free day of fun and entertainment and experience the convenience of riding Tri-Rail to get to work, school and local events and attractions.

Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, serves Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with 18 conveniently located train stations, bus and Metrorail connections and service every day of the year. For more information about Tri-Rail, visit www.tri-rail.com or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.