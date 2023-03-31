Unlikely Hero: Pelicans’ Playoff Dreams Soar with Surprising Help

The New Orleans Pelicans are making a push for the playoffs, and they have an unlikely hero to thank for their recent success. While stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been leading the charge, it’s the emergence of an unexpected player that has truly boosted the team’s hopes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a second-year guard out of Virginia Tech, has taken on a bigger role in the Pelicans’ rotation as of late. And he’s been making the most of it. In the team’s recent games, Alexander-Walker has been putting up impressive numbers, scoring at a clip of over 20 points per game and providing a much-needed spark for the Pelicans’ offense.

But it’s not just his scoring that’s been impressive. Alexander-Walker has also been playing solid defense, grabbing rebounds, and making smart passes. His all-around game has been a major factor in the Pelicans’ recent wins, and it’s given the team a much-needed boost as they look to make a playoff push.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go in the season, and the Pelicans will need to continue playing at a high level if they want to secure a spot in the postseason. But with Alexander-Walker stepping up and contributing in a big way, the team has reason to be optimistic. And who knows? If he keeps it up, he might just become the unlikely hero that leads the Pelicans to playoff glory.