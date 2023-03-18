Train performed at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on March 11th, 2023

Train

It didn’t take long for Pat Monahan to get the crowd moving and standing. His engaging energy is catchy and his strong voice carries to every corner on the venue.

I have been a fan for over 20 years and either watching a performance indoors or outdoors their music is a treat to the soul. Pat loves to treat the crowd with phone selfies and autographed t-shirts, including several “Meet Virginia” shirts that he threw to the crowd.

On this particular show, he asked for everyone to bring their hands up for a quick video, It’s easy to see his endearing personality and how much he enjoys performing live.

The set list included their greatest hits with most songs being a crowd pleaser, songs like: “Meet Virginia”, “If Its Love”, “Marry Me”, “Play That Song”, Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey Soul Sister” kept the audience moving and totally engaged in a sing along.

Since 2021, the band consists of Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

This sweetheart American band is touring across the US in 2023, performing their greatest hits. You can catch Pat Monahan and company next performing in Lincoln, California on April 29th, 2023.

Treat yourself and go see Train in concert, they do not disappoint.

