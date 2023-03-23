Traffic Nightmare is Over! Glades Road DDI Ready for Action in Boca Raton Ahead of Schedule!

Residents and travelers of Boca Raton, Florida can expect to see improvements to the Glades Road interchange at I-95. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in partnership with the City of Boca Raton, has been working to expedite the remaining work at the interchange to minimize impact to the traveling public.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) was temporarily configured to allow for ongoing construction, causing some inconvenience to drivers. However, FDOT has announced that the DDI will be placed into final configuration on Monday morning, March 27, ahead of the originally-scheduled date of May 1. This means that all four lanes will be open and the interchange should work much better than before.

While this is great news, the road will undergo a full weekend shutdown from 11 p.m. on Friday, March 24, through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 27, to complete the work. This will cause some temporary inconvenience for drivers, but it will be worth it in the long run.

FDOT has been working closely with the City of Boca Raton to optimize signal timing and ensure that the project runs smoothly. The City of Boca Raton has been relaying concerns from residents and travelers, and FDOT has been responsive to these concerns. The fact that the project is being completed more than a month ahead of schedule is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.

For those who will be affected by the road closure, FDOT has provided detour information and maps on the project web page. It is recommended that drivers plan ahead and allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

In conclusion, the Glades Road DDI project is nearing completion, and residents and travelers of Boca Raton can expect to see improvements to the interchange at I-95. While there will be some temporary inconvenience, the benefits of a smoother and more efficient interchange will be worth it in the long run. Thank you to FDOT, the contractor, and the project team for their hard work and dedication to completing the project ahead of schedule.