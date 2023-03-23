The Owls Are Still Dancing: FAU Men’s Basketball Makes School History

The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) men’s basketball team has achieved an unprecedented milestone by qualifying for the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The Owls, the No. 9 seed in the east region, will face the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, with tipoff scheduled for around 9 p.m. EST.

After a stellar regular season of 28-3, followed by three more wins to achieve their first-ever Conference USA championship, the Owls qualified for the NCAA tournament for just the second time in school history and the first since 2002. The team led by head coach Dusty May, FAU’s success this season is a testament to the team’s signature team-first style of basketball. Despite being undersized, the Owls have heart, and their relentless pursuit of excellence has led them to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face off against the Volunteers.

Although the Volunteers are a physical team, with size and length, the Owls remain confident in their abilities and remain determined to continue their winning streak. The team is taking it one game at a time and is focused on the matchup against Tennessee, with no thoughts on the Final Four until the current hurdle is overcome.

The Owls’ run to the Sweet Sixteen is a historic achievement for the team and the university. With a win over the Volunteers, Coach May would win his 100th career game, all coming at the helm of the Owls, while Johnell Davis’ exceptional performance in the Round of 32 will go down in NCAA tournament history. The Owls are proving that they belong among the best in the nation, and their journey is one worth watching.

Thursday’s winner will advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday for a chance to win the east region and qualify for the Final Four, to be held in Houston.