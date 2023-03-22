The City of Boca Raton’s Food Truck Friday Series Continues

On April 7 from 11 A.M. To 2 P.M.

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoy a variety of food trucks with sweet and savory dishes, lawn games and live music by Singing Sailor Jim Bowman on Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail in Boca Raton.

Choose among several delectable food options including Heavenly Churros, offering delightful churros, coffee, and shakes; Kobschies Ice Rolls, with handmade ice cream and ice rolls; Best French Fries, serving French fry perfection in a cone with gourmet dipping sauces; PS 561, known throughout South Florida for its gourmet hot dogs; Uptown Deli, bringing deli sandwiches and faves to Boca; N.Y. Phat Pies, cooking up authentic Brooklyn-style pizza and strombolis; and Beachside Blends, serving fruity juices and smoothies. Food trucks and offerings subject to change.

The 132-acre Sugar Sand Park is home to the Children’s Science Explorium, Willow Theatre and The Field House, which features an indoor gymnasium.

Food Truck Fridays will conclude on May 5 at Lake Wyman Park (1500 NE 5th Avenue).

The City of Boca Raton boasts 5 miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.