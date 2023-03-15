TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON PROJECT NUREMBERG: PERSPECTIVES ON THE NUREMBERG PROSECUTION AND THE IMPACT OF THOSE PERSPECTIVES ON YOUR LEGAL PRACTICE

Boca Raton, FL (March 31, 2023) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton in partnership with Lynn University and the South Palm Beach County Bar Association will present their annual Project Nuremberg Lawyers Luncheon, “Perspectives on the Nuremberg Prosecution and the Impact of those Perspectives on Your Practice” on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 12:00 pm. According to Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates, “the program will take a good, hard look at the world and observe what lessons and perspectives from the Nuremberg Trials 77 years ago, can help us grapple with today’s world.”

Project Nuremberg will be held at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus, Generously underwritten by Jay and Marilyn Weinberg; honorees will include, Amy Herman, Lawyer and Art Historian, and, The Honorable Samantha Schosberg Feuer and Sindee Kerker J.D., Lynn University Professor.

Keynote speaker, Amy Herman, will bring her own unique perspective to this time-honored program. She uses works of art to help attorneys sharpen observation, analysis, and communication skills. For 14 years, Herman has provided leadership training to top officers in the United States military, law enforcement, medicine, education, and industry. Her innovative, interactive pedagogy has been called “invaluable” by the Department of Defense, and credited with “stimulating the innovative thinking necessary to generate viable future war-fighting concepts” by The Chief of Naval Operations. Her groundbreaking TED Talk has received close to 1 million views.

“Year after year, Project Nuremberg has educated the legal community and the community-at- large about the ground-breaking methods and vocabulary that came out of the Nuremberg Trials of the Nazis after World War II. But never before have the terms coined in Nuremberg been in the headlines as much as they are today. The potential to charge political leaders with crimes against humanity, the abundance of antisemitic tropes that have made national and worldwide news, and the targeting of Jewish communities for violence in 2023 serves as a reminder we must continue to engage with the lessons of the Nuremberg Trials to grapple with how to confront difficulties in the world today, says Rabbi Mates.”

To reserve your ticket or be a sponsor visit tbeboca.org/project-nuremberg

$72 LUNCHEON TICKET ONLY

$750 CIRCUIT COURT SPONSOR includes two tickets, special recognition with on-screen ad, and priority seating

$1,500 SUPREME COURT SPONSOR includes Table of 5, special recognition with on-screen ad, and priority seating

$3,600 CHIEF JUSTICE SPONSOR includes Table of 10, special recognition with on-screen ad, and priority seating

*Application for Florida Bar Association CLE Credits pending.

Additionally, seven years ago, Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates developed a friendship with Nathan Hilu, by then in his 90s. At the age of 19, as a young American soldier, Nathan was sent to guard the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials and spent the rest of his life doing only two things – working in a bookstore and drawing again and again and again the most evil men in the world… the Nuremberg defendants.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 pm there will be a screening at the temple of clips from the documentary, “Nathan-ism”, followed by Rabbi Mates in conversation with producer, Nancy Spielberg and filmmaker, Elan Golod. They will explore Nancy’s founding of Jewish Story Partners with her famous brother, Steven Spielberg and why Elan Golod’s friendship with Nuremberg Trials guard and artist Nathan Hilu which raises questions of memory and evil and how a Jewish American soldier grapples with guarding Nazis at the Nuremberg Trials, impacted why he made this film. *Two Free Tickets will be granted for all attendees of the Project Nuremberg Lawyers Luncheon. Tickets for this program are also available for purchase separately, at $18 per person.

The art of Nathan Hiluz ”l “Illustrations from the Nuremberg Trials” a visual memory of a Nuremberg Trial guard, will accompany the luncheon and the screening event.

“Project Nuremberg is hands down the most important event for the legal community in the realm of hate, bias and antisemitism, and how law is what brought order to a post-Holocaust, post-WWII world. I am only heartbroken that these sentiments expressed by those who were brought to justice after the Holocaust are alive and well in our world today,” says Rabbi Mates.

On display at the luncheon, will be the first-edition set of the Blue Series, a 42-volume record of the official proceedings of the Nuremberg Trials published in 1947 following WWII, which was originally housed at Lynn University and saved from destruction by Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates.

For more information about both events, visit tbewww.tbeboca.org/project-nurembergboca.org/project-nuremberg

