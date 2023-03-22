Tax Collector Office Employees Donate More Than $17,000 Donations supported homeless students and families affected by addiction.

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is pleased to announce employees at the Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office raised $17,594 in 2022 in support of two local non-profit organizations: Living Hungry and Making Every Day Count. Checks were presented to representatives from the charities during a ceremony held at the Tax Collector’s Administrative Office in Downtown West Palm Beach on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Every two years, Tax Collector Office employees select two local non-profit organizations to support through the agency’s Community Involvement Program. Every dollar raised and items donated come directly from employees, no public tax dollars are used. Funds are raised through the office’s Dress Down for Charity program and other fundraising activities throughout the year. “I am proud of our employees’ commitment to public service and helping those in need,” said Gannon. “Giving back to our community is an integral part of our values.”

About Living Hungry

Living Hungry was created with the belief that every child has a potential worth nourishing. The charity works to eliminate food insecurity faced by more than 4,000 local homeless school age students. “I continue to be impressed by the compassion shown by the employees at the Tax Collector Office,” said Living Hungry Founder Maura Plante. “Thank you! Our local homeless children are so deserving of the contributions made by the employees of the Tax Collector.” Employees not only donated $8,272 to this Delray Beach based charity, but they have also donated more than 2,500 pairs of socks and 452 hygiene kits.

About Making Every Day Count

Making Every Day Count works with the Palm Beach County Family and Delinquency Drug Court to give youth and families affected by addiction a second chance. “Our sole means of support is the good people and businesses of Palm Beach County. We are so grateful to the Tax Collector’s Office for the donations they gave us over the past two years. It is particularly heartwarming that these contributions come from the employees themselves,” said Making Every Count Founder Martha Ahr. “MEDC would like to thank everyone for helping make it possible to assist substance-affected families and children participating in the drug courts. We are grateful.” Employees contributed $9,322 to the West Palm Beach charity. “I am extremely proud of how generous and caring our employees are for those in need in our community,” said Gannon. “Their donations make a difference here in Palm Beach County.”

Please visit www.pbctax.com/community to learn more about the agency’s employee charitable giving program.

