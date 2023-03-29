Sunscape™ Boca Ratonto Celebrate its Grand Opening

Thursday, May 4th from 4:30 – 7:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Commence at 5:30 PM

(Boca Raton, FL) Florida-based senior living management company AgeWell Solvere Living, and Protea Capital Partners, a real estate investment company that develops and owns senior living communities, announce today the grand opening of their newest community, Sunscape™ Boca Raton. The public and media are encouraged to attend the grand opening festivities located at 22501 Boca Rio Rd. This will be the second Sunscape assisted living and memory care community opening, the first being its sister location, Sunscape Daytona Beach, which opened in March of 2022. Come enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment while having the opportunity to meet the team of seasoned healthcare experts and tour Boca Raton’s new and innovative assisted living and memory care community.

Award-winning firm Irwin Partners is the architect of this new luxurious senior living community. Klang & Associates is the interior designer. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the general contractor of Sunscape, which features a movie theatre, spa and fitness center with exercise and therapeutic equipment. Other amenities will include the Seagrass Bistro & Bar, The BrightView Art Studio, Valencia Pool & Terrace, screened outdoor courtyard with barbeque kitchen and putting green, as well as multi-functional community rooms to host events and classes. Residents will have choices of studio, one and two-bedroom residences in an intimate boutique resort environment.

“We’re excited to be continuing our partnership with the Protea family and to be bringing another Sunscape community to the Florida area,” says Co-CEO of AgeWell Solvere Living, Kristin Kutac Ward.

AgeWell Solvere Living’s Salus wellness philosophy will offer resident programs that encompass the four essential components of wellness: intellectual, social, physical and emotional. Valeo™, the wellness philosophy for memory care residents, is tailored around residents’ legacies and relies on industry-leading training programs. Both philosophies are core parts of the lifestyle one will come to expect at Sunscape.

About AgeWell Solvere Living

A Florida-based operating company currently managing senior communities in eight states and focused on delivering exceptional service to owners, residents, families, and team members alike. Our name, AgeWell Solvere Living, combines our successful aging philosophy to “age well” with the Latin solvere, which means “to solve”, and embodies our mission to create value-driven solutions. Our vision is to inspire people to realize their full potential – from the residents who live in the communities we manage to the team members who bring their talents to these communities, we strive to support everyone in adding meaningful and inspiring new chapters to their lives.

As we look ahead, our next years and beyond will be driven by our core values of loyalty, integrity, transparency and the fuel for it all, entrepreneurship. These values power our search for solutions, from the next big idea or the small innovation that can have a significant impact on the lives of the people we serve.

For more information on the company, please visit awsliving.com.

About Protea Capital Partners

Founded in 2014, Protea Capital Partners, LLC is a real estate investment company that develops and owns senior living facilities. Principals Greg Spiro and Hans Van Der Laan spent more than 30 years developing and acquiring properties across the real estate spectrum and have turned their focus toward helping aging individuals get more out of life. The company believes that senior living should focus on the physical, psychological, social and intellectual needs of residents and that success should be measured not only by wellness but by happiness. Protea owns senior living communities in California and Florida.

For more information on the company, visit proteacapital.com.