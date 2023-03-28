STARS ABOUT STARS hosts its official launch at Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce with a cocktail event

On the 20th of April 2023 relationship specialist with astrological influence Iryna Kutsenko will launch her “STARS ABOUT STARS” company in Boca Raton, Florida.

STARS ABOUT STARS is an astrology-based initiative that was inspired by Iryna’s unique background as an astrologer and her personal love for relationship field. She personally things that art of communication is a base of everything in life. As soon as we are happy inside when are ready to build up the most innovative, revolutionary and beautiful things for the world outside. Iryna has created a company that combines relationship coaching with astrological influence for individuals and hosting seminars and events for larger groups.

STARS ABOUT STARS embraces few directions all astrology-based: mentioned above variety of relationship coaching opportunities, matchmaking podcast for love & career seekers, book about relationship and zodiac swag (mostly hats).

The First Astrology-based podcast for Love & Career seekers was created for those who are looking forward to understand who they truly are, their purpose in life and who are searching for a meaningful connection and ready to meet their Destiny.

This uncommon podcast with astrological expertise is launched under the mission to inspire and encourage people to be themselves and believe that are going to be in need, accepted and appreciated either in love, or in business matters as they are with all their traits and specific features that only make them more unique and special.

Iryna is a recognized ukrainean author, journalist and screenwriter and has also published four books in her native language. Her firth English book about relationships is about to come out in few months here in United States.

She has studied for a master in Diplomacy, International and Economic Relations from the University of International Economic Relations, Kiev, studied at the Astro-Psycology School and for her degree of Rei-ki from the Light Diamond International School. Her second higher degree is Psychology. She is a certified relationship coach with numerous extra spiritual education in astrology, numerogy, access bars, theta-healing etc.

Iryna respects power of numbers and considers them to be a great instrument that can bring you to a better understanding of your own birth potential and can help you to find the key for a qualitied relationships with people around.

Iryna had her first well-being company CHI-LI LIFE that was launched 18th of September 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. She used to live in South of France during eignt years.

With a comprehensive background in higher education in business and extensive experience in the power of holistic and spiritual wellbeing, Iryna balanced her many years of work with individual clients in Ukraine, Europe, Great Britain and the USA to create her own signature astrology-based concept for personal development and relationships.

“Name of my show is STARS ABOUT STARS. While COVID challenge 2020 I started to do astrology-based interviews with celebrities in Ukraine, Russia, Monaco and GB. With their great biographies I wanted to present to my followers real lives of real people with all their ups and downs with a clear understanding that no matter what they never gave up and followed their dreams.

Since war in my Motherland started I realized that I should change an aspect and market, target group. Nowadays we understood another time that life is the most precious thing. I decided from my side with my spiritual knowledge and journalism skills to do maximum to spread Light and love on the Planet.

For me every person is a Star. You should be celebrity to become a guest on my podcast. You should be an opened heart ready for change looking for love and a meaningful connection”.

Meet your Destiny on air with Iryna K!

www.starsaboutstars.com

Find us in following social links Instagram, FB, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube: @starsaboutstars