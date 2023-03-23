Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Join Boca Bacchanal 2023 for a Weekend of Fine Wine and Delectable Cuisine!

The BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, is set to take place from April 28th to 30th and will be hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society. The event was launched with BACCHUS BECKONS, a special event celebrating 20 years of fine wine and food, held at the Priviara Private Aviation Hangar in Boca Raton. The BOCA BACCHANAL Vintner Dinner pairings were announced at this event.

BOCA BACCHANAL’s unique Vintner Dinners will be held over two nights in four beautiful locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of four evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners and distillers with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. The intimate dinners cost $350 per ticket.

The Grand Tasting will be held on Sunday, April 30th, from 1 pm to 4 pm at The Addison. It will feature prized vintners and distillers offering tasting selections of their wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as wine and spirits seminars by Macallan and ZD Wines. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. Grand Tasting tickets cost $125, while VIP tickets cost $250.

BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world-class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, and providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society.

BOCA BACCHANAL 2023 is sponsored by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Addison, The Boca Raton, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Boca Magazine, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, Privaira Private Aviation, The Buzz Agency, Boca Chamber, BLIS, Atlas Event Rental, and more.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm and is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).

For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.