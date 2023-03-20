SECOND ANNUAL ALZHEIMER’S PICKLEBALL EVENT IS ON SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH

We are proud to share that we are having our second annual Alzheimer’s Pickleball Event on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1:00- 4:30 pm at Broken Sound Country Club.

To sign up as a participant, please make a minimum donation of $100 per person. Click on the “ DONATE TO THE TEAM” button. Then scroll down and select “DONATE TO THE TEAM” again , complete the form and payment. Participants will pick a mixed doubles partner, teams should come “dressed to impress” as awards will be given for best team outfit. We are giving each donor an exclusive event t-shirt. Please email me the player names & t-shirts sizes to Simonsays@LFG.com Don’t play pickleball, but would like to attend? Please register online or at the event and join us to cheer on your favorite team. We will have food, drinks and games to fill your afternoon with fun, please e-mail me your shirt size. Please note: your Pickleball registration also registers you for the #Alzheimer’s walk on November 12, 2023. Can’t attend the event and would like to donate, we appreciate your support. Please click the DONATE TO THE TEAM button. Please ask your company to match your contribution. If you would like, please send me a picture of your loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s, so they too, can be represented at our event. Simonsays@LFG.com

It would be my honor and a privilege to celebrate our loved one’s lives.

https://act.alz.org/site/TR?team_id=788485&pg=team&fr_id=16474

CONTACT:

Saul Simon

(561) 869-6464