SAVOR SoFLO Festival – THIS Weekend!  April 1-2

Two days of Food, Drink, Cooking Demos, and Fun along beautiful Hollywood beach!

By Kenny Spahn

Get ready, food and drink fans – the third annual SAVOR SoFLO Festival returns to the sunny Hollywood beachside this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2! The action-packed food & drink festival is only 3 years old, but has already staked its claim as one of the area’s favorite beachside events. The popular two-day festival takes place along the beach behind host Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Join the party as a wide range local and visiting foodies and fans of fine wine, spirits, creative cocktails, and craft beers — along with party-goers of all sorts hit the beach for a weekend of great eats, drinks, beats and arts, while celebrating the local culinary and hospitality community of South Florida.

Taking place under two giant tents spanning 25,000 square-feet on the sands of Hollywood Beach, SAVOR SoFLO is a feast for the senses. The event will feature dozens of chefs, culinary personalities, restaurants, wine and spirits producers and craft breweries within the festival’s Grand Tasting Village. Festival goers will also be able to enjoy numerous interactive cooking demonstrations on the San Pellegrino Cooking Stage featuring local and national chef talent throughout the weekend, and more.

Don’t miss this chance to SAVOR unlimited free tastings from some of the area’s top chefs, along with endless pours of fine wines, select spirits, craft beers, and specialty cocktails. The food offerings will span the culinary gamut, with offerings from local restaurants and national food providers including Boar’s Head, Florida Dairy Farmers, Gioia Eats (Italian), Margaritaville Restaurants, Noodle Station, SHABO’S Mediterranean Barbecue, Snapper Mike’s, TORO Latin Kitchen, Twin Peaks, and more. To accompany all that fine food, enjoy endless pours of premium beverages from top purveyors, including Bacardi, Celsius, Chandon, Coconut Cartel, Cumbe Colombian Aguardiente, Funky Buddha Brewery, Ghost Tequila, Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Patron, Teremana Tequila, Tito’s Vodka. Tripping Animals Brewing Co., and Whispering Angel bourbon – plus dozens of fine wines.

“We are thrilled that the City of Hollywood is welcoming SAVOR SoFLO to its beautiful beach for the third year in a row. We cannot wait to shine a light on the thriving culinary scene and hospitality industry in South Florida,” beams Tammy Gail, Savor SoFLO’s founder and producer. “We look forward to our best year yet, with new and exciting offerings and participants, plenty of food, drinks and music!”

Tickets to the Festival are all-inclusive, offering guests unlimited access to food, wine and beer samplings and live DJ entertainment as well as a limited-edition wine glass + lanyard and a custom tote bag.

General Admission tickets are $95, and grants access to the event from 1PM-4PM.

VIP tickets are $135 per person and include a one-hour early entry to the event at 12PM, as well as exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge, featuring a premier spirits lounge. NOTE: VIP Tickets are limited and may sell out, so order yours soon!

Tickets may be purchased online atwww.savorsoflo.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Broward Health Foundation. In support of Hollywood Beach’s sustainability efforts to reduce its environmental impact and keep its beautiful beach clean, SAVOR SoFLO and all participating vendors use compostable or biodegradable materials throughout the weekend. For more information and updates, please follow the Festival on social media @savorsoflo.

About SAVOR SoFLO:

SAVOR SoFLO is a weekend-long showcase of foods, wines, craft beers and a culinary experience that joins its sister events, Cocoa Beach Uncorked and SAVOR ST. PETE. All three annual events welcome thousands of foodies, wine lovers and craft beer aficionados annually. SAVOR SoFLO has been dubbed “the hippest, most exciting, two-day food, wine and craft beer festival on Florida’s East Coast.” For information about these events, visit SavorSoFLO.com, SavorTheBurg.com and CocoaBeachUncorked.com.

About Broward Health Foundation:

Since 1938, Broward Health Foundation has continued its mission toprovide high-quality healthcare, resources and programs to our community. For more information, visit: https://www.browardhealthfoundation.org/

About The Author:

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary author, restaurant authority, consultant, and has published over 2,000 articles. He serves as President of Restaurant Placement Group, the exclu­sive recruiting and consulting firm for the Restaurant and Hospitality industry since 2006. For more information, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.

