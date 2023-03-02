Sailfish Fall to Barry 7-2 in Mid-Week Matchup

The Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team suffered their fifth consecutive loss earlier this evening in a mid-week game against Barry University. The Bucs outhit the Sailfish and prevented PBA from gaining any momentum throughout, winning 7-2.

The Sailfish came out flat in this game, and the Bucs seized the momentum early. Barry was able to strike first in the second inning on a sacrifice fly. Dre Llopiz would get an RBI single up the middle to tie the game for the ‘Fish, but some mental mistakes by PBA allowed the Bucs to blow the game open in the middle innings. A costly throwing error by the ‘Fish led to a Barry score in the fourth inning and the Bucs would get three more in the fifth to make the score 5-1.

The Sailfish would struggle in this game from an offensive perspective. They got six total hits off of the Barry bullpen, but were unable to move any runners, leaving seven of them stranded on the basepaths. A bright spot for the ‘Fish was the performance of Nate Housen , who had two of PBA’s four hits on the day with two singles and a stolen base. The Bucs would tally 13 hits in this game, including a solo home run to dead center in the seventh inning.

As PBA heads into the month of March, they will have several chances to get back on track. The ‘Fish take on Assumption on Thursday, Mar. 2 and will travel to Nova Southeastern on Mar. 3 for their second SSC series of the season.