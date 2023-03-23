Sailfish Defeated By No. 14 CMU

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team had its nonconference win streak snapped by No. 14 Colorado Mesa 15-8. Dylan Insolia and Jonah Robertson scored 2 goals each for the ‘Fish. PBA goalkeeper Ben Lightsey started in net and made 12 saves.

No. 14 CMU outshot PBA 52-23. The Mavericks picked up nine more ground balls than the Sailfish.

The Mavericks started the game on a 6-0 run. Insolia ripped an outside shot from the perimeter for PBA’s first goal with 6:18 left in the first half. PBA sophomore Caleb Southard scored his 10th goal of the season. With 3:05 left in the second quarter, Southard rolled to the goal and found the back of the net. PBA trailed 8-2 at halftime.

In the second half the ‘Fish produced more offensively. PBA defensive midfielder Logan Robbins notched his fifth career goal in the third quarter. The ‘Fish capitalized on a fast break opportunity when Robbins ripped a shot in transition. The goal marked Robbins first of the season. With 8:48 left in the third quarter Neil Calkin scored his 10th goal of the year in impressive fashion. Calkin received a pass on the crease and shot a behind the back shot for PBA’s fourth goal. PBA freshman Cooper Porter scored his fifth goal of the season. Porter dodged and launched an outside shot with 4:04 left in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter Jonah Robertson scored two consecutive goals for the ‘Fish. Robertson has scored a career-high seven goals this season. Insolia tacked on his ninth goal of the year with one minute left in the game. Defensively, Christian Bond led the Sailfish with four caused turnovers. Hunter Sheffield caused two and PBA defensive midfielder Alex Bellem caused three turnovers.

Next, PBA travels to Saint Leo on Saturday, Apr. 1.