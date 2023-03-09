Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Caps a Momentous 1st Quarter for the Siegel Law Group

While it’s only March, Barry Siegel and his law firm already have a lot to celebrate!

Boca Raton, FL – March 8, 2023 – Attorney Barry Siegel and the team at The Siegel Law Group in Boca Raton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 1 to officially welcome clients, colleagues and supporters to their new location in Boca Raton.

March 2023 has already been a momentous year for the growing South Florida Estate Planning law firm:

• The Siegel Law Group moved to its new larger offices in early January

• The Siegel Law Group was named a 2022 Law Firm 500 Honoree in January, awarded to the fastest-growing law firms in the United States

• In February, the firm launched its new website to make it easier and more convenient for clients and visitors to find out information about planning for the future and achieving Peace Of Mind

• On March 1st, at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Siegel Law Group Team welcomed dozens of guests to tour the new offices

While the ribbon cutting took place on March 1, the Siegel Law Group moved into its new location on a busy weekend early in January, so client services were not disrupted. The new office headquarters are more conveniently located and offer more space for client meetings and on-site seminars. The Siegel Law Group has offices in 9 locations throughout South Florida for the convenience of their clients.

“Our new location is a significant milestone for The Siegel Law Group. We needed a space that will serve clients today and as we continue to grow in the future. Our new attractive and accessible workplace is a draw for our legal team and our existing clients and future clients. We are excited how our new offices will better service the South Florida community.”

In addition to planning the move to the new location and the ribbon cutting to welcome clients, the Siegel legal team was also busy creating a new, modern and more user-friendly website. Barry explained,

“Our team is proud of our new website designed for the sole purpose of making our client’s experience working with us more pleasurable and convenient. We didn’t want a lot of legalese and confusing jargon – we want to help educate and inform people so they can make smart decisions to protect their future and the future of their loved ones. Our goal is to protect our clients and provide them with Peace Of Mind.”

In the midst of the move and the new website development, the Siegel Law Group was honored to be named a Law Firm 500 Honoree for the 6th year in a row, with 79% growth. After Barry witnessed first-hand what happened to his beloved grandmother, his passion is to make people’s lives better and simpler.

Satisfied, happy clients refer our law firm to their family and friends and provide testimonials that allow our firm to grow and serve the South Florida community.

This new location and website along with being recognized by the Law Firm 500 represents our continued commitment to client service, employee satisfaction and how can provide the best possible legal services to our local community.”

The Siegel Law Group team was excited to welcome visitors to their new location and look forward to continuing to grow and serve the Boca Raton and surrounding South Florida communities.

About Siegel Law Group

The Siegel Law Group, P.A. offers personalized Estate Planning in Boca Raton and throughout South Florida and counsels both individuals and families on diverse Estate Planning issues, including:

• Trust and Estate Planning and Asset Protection (using both domestic and foreign strategies)

• Elder Law Planning

• Medicaid Planning

• Veterans Benefits

• Special Needs Planning

Main Office – Boca Raton

2500 North Military Trail, Suite 470 Boca Raton, FL 33431

For a complimentary consultation, call (561) 576-6206

www.siegellawgroup.com

Protection For Your Loved Ones, Peace Of Mind For You!