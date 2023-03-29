Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Welcomes Renowned Regenerative Cell Therapy Expert

Joseph Purita, M.D., to Locate Innovative Practice in the Research Park and Serve as a Member of FAU Health Network

BOCA RATON, Fla. (March 29, 2023) – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is proud to welcome PUR-FORM, a cutting-edge medical practice focused on regeneration and healthy aging. Led by Dr. Joseph Purita, a renowned expert in regenerative cell therapy and PRP therapy for orthopedic conditions. With his passion for helping patients avoid surgery, Dr. Purita says, “My biggest reward is the ability to keep my patients out of the operating rooms. “PUR-FORM offers patients a range of safe and effective treatments, including regenerative orthopedics, functional medicine, and regenerative aesthetics.

As a member of the Research Park and the FAU Health Network, PUR-FORM embodies a shared mission of advancing healthcare delivery in South Florida. FAU Health Network is an unprecedented regional partnership established to address critical workforce issues through enhanced medical education programs, accelerated medical research innovation, and access to clinical trials – all while continuing unrivaled levels of patient care.

Dr. Julie Pilitsis, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A, Dean of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs at FAU Health Network, is delighted to have PUR-FORM in the Research Park at FAU, stating, “We are excited to have PUR-FORM join the Research Park and contribute to our strategic plan of advancing health and wellness through innovation and collaboration.”

Dr. Branson J. Collins, MD, FAAMFM, ABAARM, Assistant Professor of Integrative Health and Director of The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health, echoes this sentiment, stating, “We are thrilled to have PUR-FORM at the Research Park, offering world-class regenerative medicine treatments to our patients. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and evidence-based healthcare that addresses the root causes of our patients’ conditions.”

Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU, adds, “We are excited to welcome PUR-FORM to our community, accelerating the pace of innovative and safe therapies that improve health and manage pain. This new addition will enable us to utilize clinical data for informed decision-making.”

The expertise of Dr. Purita and the innovative treatments offered by PUR-FORM will be able to provide their patients with a wider range of regenerative medicine procedures. By leveraging clinical data and expertise, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of advancing healthcare delivery in South Florida.

Located at 3600 FAU Boulevard, Suite 101, a building owned and operated by a joint venture of PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development, PUR-FORM will host its grand opening, to which all are invited, on April 1. It is an exciting and valuable addition to the Research Park at FAU. To see their cutting-edge services and patient-centered approach to healthcare in action, see a video tour of their facility by clicking here: PUR-FORM Video Tour.