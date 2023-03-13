Remembering Felton Spencer: The Dominant Louisville Hoops Legend and Respected NBA Veteran

Felton Spencer, a basketball legend who made a name for himself as a standout player at the University of Louisville and later enjoyed a successful 12-year career in the NBA, has passed away at the age of 55.

Spencer, who was born on January 15, 1968, in Louisville, Kentucky, was a towering presence on the basketball court, standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 265 pounds. He first gained national attention as a member of the University of Louisville Cardinals, where he played from 1986 to 1990. During his college career, Spencer was a dominant force on both ends of the court, averaging 12.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He was a two-time All-American and was named the Metro Conference Player of the Year in 1990.

After graduating from Louisville, Spencer was selected sixth overall in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent the first four years of his NBA career in Minnesota, where he established himself as one of the league’s premier shot-blockers and defensive players. Spencer then went on to play for several other NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, and Seattle SuperSonics. He retired from the NBA in 2002 with career averages of 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Throughout his career, Spencer was known for his toughness, work ethic, and dedication to the game of basketball. He was respected by his teammates and opponents alike for his tenacity and his willingness to do whatever it took to help his team win. Off the court, Spencer was known for his warm personality and his generosity, and he was beloved by the people of Louisville and the wider basketball community.

Spencer’s passing is a great loss for the basketball world and for the many people whose lives he touched during his time on and off the court. His legacy as a Louisville hoops legend and NBA veteran will continue to inspire and influence future generations of basketball players and fans.