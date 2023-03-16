Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown Jr. Joins Cincinnati Bengals in Major Offensive Line Upgrade

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a major addition to their offensive line with the acquisition of four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown, who was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, has quickly become one of the NFL’s top offensive tackles. In just three seasons, he has earned four Pro Bowl selections and established himself as a dominant force in the trenches.

The Bengals’ decision to trade for Brown is a significant move that signals their commitment to improving their offensive line and protecting their young quarterback, Joe Burrow. Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury in his rookie year and the Bengals’ offensive line was widely criticized for not providing him with enough protection.

With Brown now in the fold, the Bengals have added a proven veteran who can anchor their offensive line for years to come. Brown’s size, strength, and athleticism make him one of the league’s most imposing left tackles, and his experience playing in big games will be invaluable for a young Bengals team looking to take the next step.

The trade for Brown also underscores the importance of offensive line play in the modern NFL. As quarterbacks become increasingly mobile and offenses rely more on the passing game, protecting the quarterback has become a top priority for teams. Brown’s addition gives the Bengals a cornerstone piece on their offensive line and sets them up for success in the years to come.