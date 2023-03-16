Place of Hope Stuart Campus to Name Building after Local Sheriff, Lawmaker

Transitional Housing Complex will Honor Sheriff William Snyder & Son, State Representative John Snyder

Stuart, FL – Place of Hope’s new Stuart Campus is pleased to announce that it will be naming its new transitional housing village in honor of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, his son, Florida State Representative John Snyder, and Place of Hope founding CEO Charles Bender.

The naming comes at the request of John and Bobbi Erbey who donated $4-million dollars to the campus shortly after Place of Hope acquired the 11-acre property early last year. “We are impressed with and deeply grateful for your years of dedication and service to this community,” said John Erbey.” We don’t need buildings named after us, you have created a legacy through your service, and we want to name this building in honor of that legacy.”

When completed, the village will serve and house up to 64 aged-out foster youth, homeless youth, single mothers, families in transition and human trafficking survivors. Statistics show that more than half of youth who age out of foster care will end up homeless, pregnant or in jail within 18-months without proper guidance and support.

“For once, I am speechless, all I can say is, wow,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. “I am truly honored and humbled. What we are doing here, what Place of Hope is doing, is making a difference.” Sheriff Snyder’s son, State Representative John Snyder gives all the credit to his father. “I will take this opportunity to brag on my dad for a minute,” said Representative Snyder. “He chose a profession that would not afford him the ability give a gift large enough to name a village or a building, but his service to this community is his gift. This is his legacy.”

Dozens of nonprofits from around the US have visited Place of Hope over the last 20 years to learn the model, their mission and how they execute with such consistency and excellence. “I have a hard time accepting this honor, but I respect John and Bobbi so much that I humbly accept their wishes,,” said founding CEO Charles Bender.

Construction and renovations are currently underway on the Stuart Campus.

About Place of Hope:

“Place of Hope is a faith-based, state-licensed children and families organization focused on providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness and human trafficking. Since opening its doors in 2001 Place of Hope has helped more than 30,000 foster children, homeless youth, single moms with children, families in transition and human trafficking survivors. It is one of the largest, most diverse, residential organizations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Place of Hope is rated the number one charity in its category in America by Charity Navigator with a charity score of 100 and a 4-star rating.