Philadelphia 76ers’ Costly Mistakes: The 8 Worst Free Agent Signings in Team History

The Philadelphia 76ers have a storied history in the NBA, with numerous memorable moments and legendary players. However, they have also had their fair share of missteps, particularly when it comes to free agent signings. Here are 8 of the worst free agent signings in Philadelphia 76ers history:

Elton Brand – In 2008, the 76ers signed Brand to a five-year, $82 million contract. Brand was a solid player, but injuries limited his effectiveness, and he never lived up to his hefty contract. Jahlil Okafor – The 76ers drafted Okafor third overall in 2015, but he struggled to adapt to the NBA and was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. He was a poor fit with the 76ers, and his lack of effort on defense frustrated fans and coaches alike. Chris Webber – In 2005, the 76ers acquired Webber in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. He was past his prime and struggled to fit in with the team’s style of play. He was eventually traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2007. Keith Van Horn – The 76ers acquired Van Horn in a trade with the New York Knicks in 2002. He was expected to be a key piece of the team’s offense, but he struggled to adjust and was eventually traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2003. Kenny Thomas – In 2003, the 76ers signed Thomas to a six-year, $50 million contract. He was a solid player, but injuries limited his effectiveness, and he never lived up to his hefty contract. Matt Geiger – In 2001, the 76ers signed Geiger to a six-year, $51 million contract. He was a solid player, but injuries limited his effectiveness, and he never lived up to his hefty contract. Dikembe Mutombo – In 2001, the 76ers acquired Mutombo in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a solid player, but he struggled to fit in with the team’s style of play, and he was eventually traded to the New Jersey Nets in 2003. Brian Skinner – In 2008, the 76ers signed Skinner to a two-year, $6 million contract. He was a journeyman player who had bounced around the league, and he struggled to make an impact with the 76ers. He was eventually traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2009.

Overall, these free agent signings represent some of the biggest missteps in Philadelphia 76ers history. While some of these players were solid contributors, they were ultimately unable to live up to their contracts or fit in with the team’s style of play.