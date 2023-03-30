PBSC student John Stella Named Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar

Palm Beach State College Dr. Floyd F. Koch Honors College student John Stella has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar. He will receive a $1,250 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.

Stella, a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, was one of 50 chosen to be named a silver scholar, along with 50 gold and 50 bronze scholars across the country through the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Program, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and administered by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK).

Stella, who plans to attend medical school in the future, graduated from Chapel Field Christian High School in Pine Bush, N.Y., and was nominated for the academic team by PBSC’s PTK advisors. An independent panel of judges then selected honorees based on academic rigor, grade point average, academic and leadership awards, and engagement in college and community service.

“I was very surprised and honored to receive this scholarship,” said Stella, who is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree. “I really appreciate my PTK advisors nominating me and all the opportunities that have been available to me at PBSC. I really have found a sense of community here.”

Stella and the other scholars will be recognized in local and statewide ceremonies and internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Columbus, Ohio, April 20 – 22, 2023.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner added:

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures. Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”