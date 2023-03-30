PBA Women’s Tennis Drops Match Against No. 1 Barry

The Palm Beach Atlantic women’s tennis team fell to No. 1 Barry 7-0 at the Mitch Gornto Tennis Center. This marked the tenth opponent the ‘Fish have faced that’s ranked in the top-25 of the ITA Division II Women’s Collegiate Rankings.

The Sailfish dropped all three matches in doubles play. On doubles court one, Svea Crohn and Jasmine Williams were defeated 6-2. The tandem of Greta Langiu and Jelsyvette Croes fell 6-1. On doubles court three the duo of Elvira Edstrom and Frida Alsterhem dropped their match 6-2.

The ‘Fish were swept in singles play as Crohn was defeated 6-2, 6-2. On singles court two Alina Hoermann dropped her match 6-2, 6-3. Langiu fell 6-2, 6-0. On singles court four, Edstrom was downed 6-1, 6-1. Giovana Kelm was defeated 6-0, 6-2. On singles court six Anabelle Robichaud took the first set to a tiebreaker but fell 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

Next, the Sailfish travel to Ave Maria for their second matchup of the year on Monday, Apr. 3. The ‘Fish won their first matchup with the Gyrenes 5-2 on Feb. 13.