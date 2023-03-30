PBA Men’s Tennis Defeated By No. 4 Barry

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s tennis team was defeated by No. 4 Barry 7-0 at the Mitch Gornto Tennis Center.

Between the Sailfish and Buccaneers, four of six matches in singles play required a third set. On singles court one Roberto Binaghi fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. On singles court four, Juanfer Contreras dropped his match 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Axel Reich was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. On singles court six, Marko Visontai won the second set 6-0 but was downed 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Blake Williams took his first set to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Luis Eduardo Platas dropped his match 6-1, 6-3.

The lone victory for the ‘Fish came in doubles play from the PBA tandem of Michal Precikowski and Binaghi (1-0.) The Sailfish duo made their first appearance of the season in doubles play and took down BU’s Vlad Popescu and Roberto Campoverde 6-1. On doubles court one, Williams and Visontai were defeated 6-3. The doubles pair of Juan Fernandez and Eduardo Platas dropped their match 6-1.

Next, PBA travels to Ave Maria on Monday, Apr. 3