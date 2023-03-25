Party Like an Owl: FAU Alumni Association Throws Nine Watch Parties for Men’s Basketball NCAA East Region Final
The NCAA East Region final men’s basketball game between the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls and Kansas State is scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the ninth seed, the Owls are set to play against the No. 3 Kansas State team after advancing to the Elite Eight by defeating No. 4 seed Tennessee 62-55 on Thursday night.
The FAU Alumni Association has organized nine official watch parties across various locations to support the Owls. The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m., and the Alumni Association recommends RSVPing to provide accurate numbers to the venues as soon as possible.
The locations are:
FAU Student Union – 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Biergarten – 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton
Irishman (ages 21+) – 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton
Hooters – 2240 NW 19th St. Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton
Yard House – 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
Bru’s Room – 1333 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
Bru’s Room – 1000 N. University Drive, Coral Springs
Stadium Grill – 1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter
Duffy’s – 1804 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale