Owls Start Fast but Succumb to Miami Offense

Florida Atlantic baseball fell to 12-10 after a 10-5 defeat at the hands of Miami on Wednesday night.

The Owls got off to the perfect start with four runs in the top of the first inning. Nolan Schanuel’s ninth home run of the season started the scoring. Two batters later, Dylan Goldstein lined a two-run shot, his fourth of the season, to right-center. With the next pitch thrown, Caleb Pendleton made it back-to-back home runs and before the UM faithful could settle into their seats it was 4-0.

“We got off to a great start and C.J. was fantastic. We just need to be quicker to make adjustments, especially on the offensive side,” said Head coach John McCormack . “There were some real bright spots but we have to be able to add to that 4-0 lead. We let them hang around. We had a chance in the third with a guy on third and one out. Can’t bring him in. 5-0 is different than 4-0. The guys competed, they played hard. Time to get ready for the weekend.”

C.J. Williams made the start for the Owls and tossed three shutout innings. To start the fourth, he handed it off to the bullpen and from there the game turned for the Owls. Miami hit two three-run home runs in the bottom of the fourth and added an RBI double as well for a 7-spot.

The FAU offense found it much tougher to generate offense against the UM bullpen after starter Carlos Lecquirica lasted just an inning and a third. Goldstein was able to drive in Schanuel with an RBI double in the eighth, but the comeback hopes ended there.

